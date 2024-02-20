Thousands Of Wetlands Across Country Under Severe Threat, Their Protection Vital: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said thousands of wetlands across the country are under severe threat daily and asserted that their protection is vital as they are of great ecological significance.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the Caspian Sea in February 1971.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi had sent India's greatest ornithologist, Salim Ali, as India's delegate.