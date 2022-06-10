Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Those Who Ruled Country For Long Never Took Interest In Development Of Tribal Areas: PM Modi Attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he does not initiate development work for the sake of votes or to win elections, but he does it to improve the quality of people's lives.

PM receives traditional welcome during his visit to Navsari, Gujarat PIB

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 2:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress, saying that those who were in power for a long time in the country, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work.

He said he does not initiate development work for the sake of votes or to win elections, but he does it to improve the quality of people's lives.
"Those who ruled the country for a long time, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work," Modi said at Gujarat Gaurav

Abhiyan rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 3,050 crore at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari district.

"Earlier, it used to take months for campaigns, such as vaccination, to reach forest areas where tribals reside, but now they are implemented in those pockets simultaneously along with urban areas," he said.

The prime minister asked the people present at the rally if they have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses free of cost or not, to which they replied in the affirmative.

Modi said that speedy development in Gujarat during the last two decades is the pride of the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

