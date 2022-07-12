Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Jammu And Kashmir: One Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

The attack happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said.

Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:46 pm

A police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team on Srinagar's outskirts on Tuesday, officials said. 

The attack happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said. 

They said an assistant sub-inspector of police was killed, while the two constables were injured in the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the diseased policeman as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," said J&K Police in a tweet. 

(With PTI inputs)

