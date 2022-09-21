Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Logs 108 New Covid-19 Cases

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Telangana Logs 108 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana Logs 108 New Covid-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 10:48 pm

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,37,015. Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 47.

The bulletin said 116 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,186.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,613 samples were tested today. 

The number of active cases was 718, it said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Gujarat Reports 144 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Count 1,096

Covid: 123 New Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 1.14 Percent

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 112 New Cases, zero Death

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued