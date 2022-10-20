Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Telangana Guv Seeks Report From Govt On Sexual Assault Of Kindergarten Student

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government about the alleged sexual assault of a 4-and-a-half-year-old girl at a school here.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 11:16 pm

Expressing anguish over the alleged sexual assault of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in a school here, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government on the matter.

A Raj Bhavan press release said the Governor had called for immediate action against the culprits.

"The Governor expressed her dismay and deep anguish over the incident and called for immediate action against the culprit who perpetrated the heinous crime," the press communique said.

Meanwhile, the parents of students in the school at posh Banjara Hills here, where the incident allegedly happened, and another branch of the school at Safilguda in the city held protests.

The parents demanded the resignation of the principal of the Safilguda branch of the school, police said.

The four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver, who has since been arrested, in her school in Banjara Hills here. 

