Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana: 3 People Die In Rain-Related Incidents

Three people died and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Medak and Siddipet districts of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

undefined
Weather: Rains in Telangana Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 1:23 pm

Three people died and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Medak and Siddipet districts of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

According to Chegunta Sub Inspector of Police Prakash Goud, two people died on the spot and two others were injured in Reddipally village when a compound wall fell on a room where four workers of a factory were sleeping.

The deceased were natives of Bihar and identified as Ranbek (55) and Vir Yadav (48).

In another incident, a youth lost control of his motorbike amid heavy rains and hit a road divider in Narsingi village of Medak district.

T Sailu (19), a resident of Navipet village in Nizamabad district, died while he was being shifted to hospital, police said.

Five houses were damaged in Medak and Siddipet districts due to the downpour.

A poultry farm was damaged due to heavy rains and more than 1,000 chicks were killed.

Singur and Manjeera reservoirs of Sangareddy district reached its full capacity and water is being released by lifting the crest gates.

Related stories

Telangana: CM Asks Officials To Gear Up For Relief Efforts In View Of Forecast Of Fresh Rains

Telangana Records 765 New Covid-19 Cases

Committee Of Home Ministry To Visit Telangana To Assess Damage Caused By Heavy Rains

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Telangana Medak And Siddipet Districts Navipet Village In Nizamabad District 3 People Die Rain-Related Incidents Chegunta Sub Inspector Of Police Prakash Goud Narsingi Village Of Medak
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case