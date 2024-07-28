Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity

The Olympics is the world’s biggest sporting event, and Paris 2024 broke records with its innovative opening ceremony. For one, this is the first time in recorded history that the event took place outside and not in a stadium. The ceremony featured nearly 100 boats that carried 10,500 athletes down the Seine River.
As spectacular as the ceremony was, an event in the world’s fashion capital merits special attention to the national teams’ uniforms. This year, the designers included Ralph Lauren for the United States, Berluti for France, Emporio Armani for Italy, and Lululemon for Canada. Team India’s 117 athletes were dressed by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, in partnership with Tasva, the premium menswear brand he co-founded with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Historically, India's Olympic uniforms have been the subject of reproach for lacking modernity, and for being too plain. This year Tasva stepped in to sponsor the uniforms, allowing a designer to craft the ceremonial attire for the first time. The centrepiece of the uniform was a bandi jacket paired with a kurta set.
Tarun Tahiliani, a prominent figure in Indian fashion, is celebrated for his unique Indian yet modern aesthetic, blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Over his nearly 30-year career, he has become known for his skilful draping and the use of materials such as brocades, chikankari, and zari embroidery.
In interviews, Tahiliani described Tasva's vision for the uniforms as embodying India's heritage, with every thread “woven to reflect the country's rich culture". The fabrics chosen were lightweight and breathable, ideal for the climate in Paris, while the intricate details showcased India's traditional craftsmanship in a modern context.
The uniforms are inspired by the tricolour of the Indian flag. The choice of materials was carefully considered to showcase Indian weaving: cotton for the kurta bundi set, viscose crepe for the sari, and cotton satin lycra for the blouse, ensuring the garments were comfortable and well-suited to the Parisian summer. Traditional motifs and colours, including ikat-inspired prints, the tricolour palette, and blue buttonholes symbolising the Ashoka Chakra, were integrated into the designs.
The uniforms received mixed reactions from netizens. Critics on social media described them as "tacky" and "uninspired," sparking comparisons with other countries' more elaborate and vibrant outfits. Some users felt the designs resembled costumes for a school Independence Day function, prompting calls for greater investment in time, money, and resources for creating Olympic uniforms.