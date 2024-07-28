National

Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity

Historically, India's Olympic uniforms have been the subject of reproach for lacking modernity, and for being too plain. This year, designer Tarun Tahiliani was given the job

Athletes of Team India during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Athletes of Team India are seen on a boat along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The Olympics is the world’s biggest sporting event, and Paris 2024 broke records with its innovative opening ceremony. For one, this is the first time in recorded history that the event took place outside and not in a stadium. The ceremony featured nearly 100 boats that carried 10,500 athletes down the Seine River.  

As spectacular as the ceremony was, an event in the world’s fashion capital merits special attention to the national teams’ uniforms. This year, the designers included Ralph Lauren for the United States, Berluti for France, Emporio Armani for Italy, and Lululemon for Canada. Team India’s 117 athletes were dressed by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, in partnership with Tasva, the premium menswear brand he co-founded with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. 

Historically, India's Olympic uniforms have been the subject of reproach for lacking modernity, and for being too plain. This year Tasva stepped in to sponsor the uniforms, allowing a designer to craft the ceremonial attire for the first time. The centrepiece of the uniform was a bandi jacket paired with a kurta set. 

Tarun Tahiliani, a prominent figure in Indian fashion, is celebrated for his unique Indian yet modern aesthetic, blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Over his nearly 30-year career, he has become known for his skilful draping and the use of materials such as brocades, chikankari, and zari embroidery.  

India's Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP
Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 28 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In interviews, Tahiliani described Tasva's vision for the uniforms as embodying India's heritage, with every thread “woven to reflect the country's rich culture". The fabrics chosen were lightweight and breathable, ideal for the climate in Paris, while the intricate details showcased India's traditional craftsmanship in a modern context. 

The uniforms are inspired by the tricolour of the Indian flag. The choice of materials was carefully considered to showcase Indian weaving: cotton for the kurta bundi set, viscose crepe for the sari, and cotton satin lycra for the blouse, ensuring the garments were comfortable and well-suited to the Parisian summer. Traditional motifs and colours, including ikat-inspired prints, the tricolour palette, and blue buttonholes symbolising the Ashoka Chakra, were integrated into the designs. 

The uniforms received mixed reactions from netizens. Critics on social media described them as "tacky" and "uninspired," sparking comparisons with other countries' more elaborate and vibrant outfits. Some users felt the designs resembled costumes for a school Independence Day function, prompting calls for greater investment in time, money, and resources for creating Olympic uniforms. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  2. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  4. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  5. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: RAF Deployed Amid Protest Over 3 IAS Aspirants’ Death; Institute’s Owner Arrested
  2. Weather News LIVE: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Kerala, Maharashtra; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants
  5. Rahul Gandhi Sends Sewing Machine to Cobbler In UP, Day After Meeting Him
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
  2. Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  4. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  2. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  3. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  4. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
  5. 'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 12 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs