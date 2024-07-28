Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 28 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 28. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Manu Bhaker-Paris Olympics-Shooting
India's Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP
Indian athletes will be gunning to bring India their first medal at the Paris Olympics as the Summer Games enter Day 2 on July 28, Sunday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Manu Bhaker will be India's biggest medal contender on the second day of the Paris Olympics. She qualified for the final of the women's 10m air pistol event on Saturday with an impressive third place finish in the preliminary round.

Manu Bhaker in action during the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). - AP
India At Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Enters Final Of Women's 10m Air Pistol

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Another medal hope would be from the Women's archery team where the veteran Deepika Kumari will team up with Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat. India are already in the quarterfinals following the trio's solid performance in the ranking round that took place on Thursday.

A win in the quarters would take them on the brink of history.

India's two biggest medal hopes, PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen will also begin their Paris Olympics campaign on Sunday. Among others, Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal, Achanta Sharath Kamal and HS Prannoy will also play their first matches in Paris Olympics.

Time Sports Event Athletes/Team
12:45 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Round Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal
12:50 Badminton Women's Singles Group Stage PV Sindhu
1.06 Rowing Men's Singles Sculls Repechages Balraj Panwar
2.15 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round of 64 Sreeja Akula
2.45 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Round Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta
3:00 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round of 64 Achanta Sharath Kamal
3:13 Swimming 100m Backstroke Heats Srihari Nataraj
3:30 Swimming 200m Freestyle Heats Dhinidhi Desinghu
3:30 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women's Final Manu Bhaker (Medal Event)
3:30 Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 Sumit Nagal
3:30 Tennis Men's Doubles Round 1 Rohann Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji
3:50 Boxing Women's 50kg Round of 32 Nikhat Zareen
4:30 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round of 64 Manika Batra
5:45 Archery Women's Recurve Team Quarterfinals Anikta Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari
7:17 Archery Women's Recurve Team Semifinals Subject to qualification
8:00 Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage HS Prannoy
8:16 Archery Women's Recurve Team Bronze Medal Match Subject to qualification
8:41 Archery Women's Recurve Team Gold Medal Match Subject to qualification
11:30 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round of 64 Harmeet Desai

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

