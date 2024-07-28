India At Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 28 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Indian athletes will be gunning to bring India their first medal at the Paris Olympics as the Summer Games enter Day 2 on July 28, Sunday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Manu Bhaker will be India's biggest medal contender on the second day of the Paris Olympics. She qualified for the final of the women's 10m air pistol event on Saturday with an impressive third place finish in the preliminary round.
Another medal hope would be from the Women's archery team where the veteran Deepika Kumari will team up with Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat. India are already in the quarterfinals following the trio's solid performance in the ranking round that took place on Thursday.
A win in the quarters would take them on the brink of history.
India's two biggest medal hopes, PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen will also begin their Paris Olympics campaign on Sunday. Among others, Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal, Achanta Sharath Kamal and HS Prannoy will also play their first matches in Paris Olympics.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 28. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here
|Time
|Sports
|Event
|Athletes/Team
|12:45
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Round
|Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal
|12:50
|Badminton
|Women's Singles Group Stage
|PV Sindhu
|1.06
|Rowing
|Men's Singles Sculls Repechages
|Balraj Panwar
|2.15
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Round of 64
|Sreeja Akula
|2.45
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Round
|Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta
|3:00
|Table Tennis
|Men's Singles Round of 64
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|3:13
|Swimming
|100m Backstroke Heats
|Srihari Nataraj
|3:30
|Swimming
|200m Freestyle Heats
|Dhinidhi Desinghu
|3:30
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women's Final
|Manu Bhaker (Medal Event)
|3:30
|Tennis
|Men's Singles Round 1
|Sumit Nagal
|3:30
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles Round 1
|Rohann Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji
|3:50
|Boxing
|Women's 50kg Round of 32
|Nikhat Zareen
|4:30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Round of 64
|Manika Batra
|5:45
|Archery
|Women's Recurve Team Quarterfinals
|Anikta Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari
|7:17
|Archery
|Women's Recurve Team Semifinals
|Subject to qualification
|8:00
|Badminton
|Men's Singles Group Stage
|HS Prannoy
|8:16
|Archery
|Women's Recurve Team Bronze Medal Match
|Subject to qualification
|8:41
|Archery
|Women's Recurve Team Gold Medal Match
|Subject to qualification
|11:30
|Table Tennis
|Men's Singles Round of 64
|Harmeet Desai
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports fans in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.