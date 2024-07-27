Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Enters Final Of Women's 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker's compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, however, crashed out of the women's 10m air pistol event at Paris Olympic Games 2024 after ending in 15th place with a tally of 573

manu-bhaker-india-shooter-paris-olympic-games-2024
Manu Bhaker in action during the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). Photo: AP
info_icon

Haryana shooter Manu Bhaker stormed her way into the final of the 10m air pistol women's event at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). She shot an aggregate of 580 points with 27 inner 10s to finish third in the qualification round. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Her compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, however, crashed out of the event after ending in 15th place with a tally of 573 (14 inner 10s). The top eight from the qualifying round adanced to the final, which will be held on Sunday.

The Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games - AP
India's Medal Tally At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Latest Update

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 22-year-old Bhaker was the lone ranger amid a bunch of disappointing results from the rest of the Indian shooters in action on Saturday.

Both Indian pairs of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh missed the cut for the medal rounds of the 10m air rifle mixed team competition. Ramita and Arjun finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil and Sandeep ended 12th with an aggregate score of 626.3.

In the men's 10m air pistol section, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema both bowed out after coming close to qualifying. Sarabjot, in particular, missed out on the final by the barest of margins.

The cut-off for qualification stood at 577, and Sarabjot got that score, but missed out by virtue of having just one less in inner 10s (16) than the eighth-placed Robin Water (17 inner 10s) from Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Toss Updates: India Bat First Against Sri Lanka; Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series
  4. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Craig Ervine's ZIM Lead By 56 Runs At Lunch Break
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ben Stokes Hits 33rd Fifty Just As Joe Root Completes 12,000 Runs
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Arne Slot Hopes Curtis Jones 'Recovers Fast' After Limping Off Against Real Betis
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Targets More Signings As Red Devils Prioritise Squad Depth
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Certain Rashford Will Return To Form
  4. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  5. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  3. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  5. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, Cause Severe Damages; Rescue Ops On | In Pics
  2. J&K: 8 Members Of Family Die After Car Falls Into Gorge In Anantnag's Daksum Area
  3. Uttarakhand: Mother-Daughter Die After Wall Collapses On Them In Tehri Garhwal
  4. 'Anarchic Condition': Cong Leader Adhir Chowdhury Demands President's Intervention In Bengal
  5. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  2. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  3. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  4. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  5. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
World News
  1. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  2. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  3. At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Girls School
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs