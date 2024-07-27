Haryana shooter Manu Bhaker stormed her way into the final of the 10m air pistol women's event at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). She shot an aggregate of 580 points with 27 inner 10s to finish third in the qualification round. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Her compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, however, crashed out of the event after ending in 15th place with a tally of 573 (14 inner 10s). The top eight from the qualifying round adanced to the final, which will be held on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Bhaker was the lone ranger amid a bunch of disappointing results from the rest of the Indian shooters in action on Saturday.
Both Indian pairs of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh missed the cut for the medal rounds of the 10m air rifle mixed team competition. Ramita and Arjun finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil and Sandeep ended 12th with an aggregate score of 626.3.
In the men's 10m air pistol section, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema both bowed out after coming close to qualifying. Sarabjot, in particular, missed out on the final by the barest of margins.
The cut-off for qualification stood at 577, and Sarabjot got that score, but missed out by virtue of having just one less in inner 10s (16) than the eighth-placed Robin Water (17 inner 10s) from Germany.