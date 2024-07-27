India's pursuit of a double-digit medal tally at Paris Olympic Games 2024 was fruitless on Day 1. The two pairs of Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal and Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan, both missed out on qualification in the 10m air rifle mixed team event - the only one featuring Indians which had medal rounds on Saturday, July 27. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
While Ramita and Arjun finished sixth, just one point adrift of fourth place that would have taken them to the bronze medal round, Sandeep and Elavenil ended up in 12th position in qualifying.
India has fielded a 117-strong overall contingent for the Paris Summer Games. This is the country's second largest contingent in Olympics history, with the 121 athletes who competed in Tokyo 2020 being the highest.