India's pursuit of a double-digit medal tally at Paris Olympic Games 2024 was fruitless on Day 1. The two pairs of Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal and Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan, both missed out on qualification in the 10m air rifle mixed team event - the only one featuring Indians which had medal rounds on Saturday, July 27. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)