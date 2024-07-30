India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: List of IND Athletes With Two Individual Medals

India's Manu Bhaker, right, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Manu Bhaker, right, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup