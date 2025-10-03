Teacher Couple Abandons Fourth Child in MP Forest Fearing Job Loss

A teacher couple in Chhindwara abandoned their newborn fearing dismissal under MP civil service rules.
The infant was rescued from a forest and taken to hospital after locals alerted police.
Parents were arrested, granted bail, and now face departmental inquiry over their appointments.
A teacher couple from the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly left their fourth child in a forest out of fear of losing their jobs.
After a rider heard the child's cries and called the police, the pair was made public.
According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kalyani Barkade, the baby boy was born on September 24, and his parents abandoned him in the Nandanwadi-Tahtori forest within Amarwara tehsil.
The infant was taken to the district hospital after being saved, and the police began an investigation to find its parents.
They eventually located the baby's parents, who were posted at the Sidhouli primary school in the Amarwara tehsil. They informed the police that they were afraid of losing their government employment because the baby was their fourth child.
However, if a government employee has a third child born after January 26, 2001, they are not eligible to continue working under Madhya Pradesh civil service regulations.
On Wednesday, the couple, Rajkumari and Bablu Dandolia, were taken into custody. According to the official, they were brought before a judge who subsequently granted them bail.
According to Block Education Officer Virendra Verma, an investigation is underway.
Gopal Singh Baghel, the district education officer, stated that he has asked the school for documentation about the couple's appointment as teachers. He stated that appropriate action would be taken following the review.
With PTI inputs.