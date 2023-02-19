Italian Couple Adopts Abandoned Child Found In 2018 In Ulhasnagar Drain

A newborn, found abandoned in a drain in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district in December 2018 has been adopted by an Italian couple, said a functionary of Vishwa Balak Ashram, the organisation that rescued him and registered a police complaint at the time.

When rescued from a drain in Vadol village on December 30 by Shivaji Ragade and his wife Jayshree, the child suffered severe injuries to his head and illness due to consumption of contaminated water. The police complaint, to find out who had thrown the child in the drain is yet to yield results, though the search is ongoing.

An appeal for money for his treatment at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai post the trauma yielded Rs 10.42 lakh in 24 hours, Shivaji Ragade said. "We wanted to adopt the child but could not do so due to come legal issues, so he was given in the care of Vishwa Balak Ashram.

The child was named Tiger due to the resolve with which the child survived being thrown into a drain," Ragade said."The child has been adopted by an Italian couple and they flew to the European nation on Friday. It is a joyous occasion for us that Tiger has got such a wonderful lease of life," he added.

