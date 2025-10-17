Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed Today Amidst Heavy Rain Warning

Schools Shut in Tamil Nadu Districts

Schools in three Tamil Nadu districts remained closed on Thursday, October 16, 2025, due to heavy rainfall triggered by the onset of the northeast monsoon. District Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi declared school holidays after continuous downpours caused waterlogging in paddy fields and roads, disrupting normal activities. However, as of October 17, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures for Friday, despite persistent rain alerts.​