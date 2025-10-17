Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed Today Amidst Heavy Rain Warning

Schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts were closed on October 16 due to heavy rainfall. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain is in effect for October 17, but no official school holiday has been announced yet.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu: Met Office Predicts 'Very Heavy Rain' In Cyclone Aftermath
  • Schools closed in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts on October 16

  • Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain today

  • No official school holiday announced for October 17 yet

  • Northeast monsoon brings widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu

Schools Shut in Tamil Nadu Districts

Schools in three Tamil Nadu districts remained closed on Thursday, October 16, 2025, due to heavy rainfall triggered by the onset of the northeast monsoon. District Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi declared school holidays after continuous downpours caused waterlogging in paddy fields and roads, disrupting normal activities. However, as of October 17, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures for Friday, despite persistent rain alerts.​

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi, on Friday. An IMD heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu warns of rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.​

Tamil Nadu Rain Alert and Weather Today

Tamil Nadu weather today features moderate to heavy rainfall with overcast skies across most districts. Chennai weather update shows temperatures between 26.2°C and 31°C with a 91% chance of precipitation and humidity at 94%. Tamil Nadu temperature ranges from 26°C to 32°C in coastal areas, while interior districts record slightly lower temperatures.​

The Tamil Nadu rain forecast indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue until October 21, with isolated thunderstorms expected through the weekend. Districts under yellow alert include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Ramanathapuram. Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu are being driven by cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region and moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.​

Kerala Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Northeast Monsoon Sets In

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Northeast Monsoon Impact

The northeast monsoon officially commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 16, 2025, bringing widespread rainfall activity. Tamil Nadu weather update confirms that Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi registered the highest rainfall at 146 mm on Thursday, while several other areas recorded over 100 mm of precipitation. The Nambiar River has swollen due to runoff from the Western Ghats, leading to flooding concerns in southern districts.​

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, warning of squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area. Parents and students are advised to monitor official district administration announcements regarding potential school closures and follow safety instructions during this active monsoon period.

