Kerala Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Northeast Monsoon Sets In

IMD Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kerala districts as the northeast monsoon officially set in over the state on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The IMD heavy rain alert in Kerala warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours at isolated locations through October 17. An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam district on Friday, while Kottayam and Idukki recorded orange alerts on Thursday.​