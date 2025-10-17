Kerala Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Northeast Monsoon Sets In

Kerala under orange alert by IMD with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected due to northeast monsoon and cyclonic activity from October 16-20, 2025. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds likely.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Kerala Rain Alert
Kerala Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Northeast Monsoon Sets In
Summary
  • Orange alert issued for Ernakulam district on October 17, 2025

  • Yellow alert in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts

  • Heavy to hefty rainfall is expected until October 21

  • The northeast monsoon officially commenced in Kerala on October 16

IMD Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kerala districts as the northeast monsoon officially set in over the state on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The IMD heavy rain alert in Kerala warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours at isolated locations through October 17. An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam district on Friday, while Kottayam and Idukki recorded orange alerts on Thursday.​

A yellow alert has been declared for seven districts on Friday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur. A yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, calling for heightened vigilance and preparedness. Multiple cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region are triggering widespread Kerala rains across the state.

District-Wise Weather Alert Details

Orange Alert Districts (Very Heavy Rain Expected):

  • Ernakulam: 11–20 cm of rain expected; thunderstorms likely.​

  • Kottayam: Continued heavy downpours; landslide warnings in hilly zones.​

  • Idukki: Very heavy rainfall in highlands; possible road closures.​

Yellow Alert Districts (Heavy Rain Expected):

  • Thiruvananthapuram: 64.5–115.5 mm rainfall; scattered thunderstorms.​

  • Kollam: Moderate to heavy showers; coastal gusty winds.​

  • Pathanamthitta: Isolated heavy rain; river levels rising.​

  • Alappuzha: Coastal showers; fishing restrictions in effect.​

  • Thrissur: Scattered heavy rain; strong winds possible.

MP Weather Today: Pleasant Conditions with Rain Alert for Southern Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Current Weather Conditions

The weather in Kerala today shows temperatures ranging from 24°C to 30°C with high humidity levels between 78% and 85%. Thiruvananthapuram's weather forecast indicates a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 33°C with cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms. Kochi is expected to see temperatures between 24°C and 30°C with a 99% chance of rain.

Extended Forecast and Safety Advisories

The Kerala weather forecast suggests continuous rainfall activity until October 21, with a low-pressure area expected to form over the Arabian Sea near the Kerala-Karnataka coast by October 19. Heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places from October 18 to October 22. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are expected through October 20.​

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from October 15 to October 19. Residents should carry umbrellas, avoid waterlogged areas during Kerala weather alert conditions, and drive carefully on slippery roads during this active monsoon period.

