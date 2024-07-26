National

TN School Van Driver Saves 20 Kids Minutes Before Dying Of Heart Attack; CM Stalin Hails His Act

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh also visited the family to pay his tributes to Semalaiyappan.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh at the drivers residence |
School education minister Anbil Mahesh at the driver's residence | Photo: X/@Anbil_Mahesh
info_icon

A 49-year-old school van driver saved the lives of about 20 students before collapsing and dying of suspected heart attack in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur. Minutes before the incident, he stopped the vehicle safely on the side of the road.

Though the driver was later taken to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A picture of the driver -- identified as Semalaiyappan -- sitting on his seat in the van in an unconscious state went viral on social media, with netizens applauding his bravery.

Semalaiyappan had picked up students from Vellakoil area's ANV Matric School after on Wednesday when he started experiencing chest pain, India Today reported. In this situation, he somehow managed to stop the vehicle and park it on the roadside, ensuring the students' safety.

The driver's wife, who also worked at the same school as a helper, was present in the van at the time of his collapse.

Notably, not just the public, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also hailed Semalaiyappan's heroic act of saving the children's lives even while being on the cusp of death.

"Even on the verge of death Mr. save the lives of young finches. My deepest condolences on the demise of Malayappan. He will live on in fame for his humanitarian work!" Stalin said in a post on X.

The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the driver's family, the cheque for which was handed to the mourning family by DMK Minister MP Saminathan.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh also visited the family to pay his tributes to Semalaiyappan. Several other students and teachers of the ANV Matric School were also present to pay tributes to the van driver.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Gull Feroza On The Charge As PAK-W Display Intent
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  3. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  4. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  5. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: ZIM Pick Three As Harry Tector Falls Cheaply
Football News
  1. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
  4. English Premier League: Lindstrom Joins Everton On Loan From Napoli
  5. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
Tennis News
  1. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  5. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG Revised Scorecard Out: 17 Candidates Share Top Rank, Direct Link Here To Download Result
  2. TN School Van Driver Saves 20 Kids Minutes Before Dying Of Heart Attack; CM Stalin Hails His Act
  3. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  4. ‘Scrap NITI Aayog, Bring Back Planning Commission’: Mamata Banerjee's Plea Before PM-Chaired Meet
  5. Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help
Entertainment News
  1. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  2. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  3. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  4. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
US News
  1. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  2. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  3. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  4. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  5. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
World News
  1. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  2. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  3. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  4. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
  5. Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film