TN School Van Driver Saves 20 Kids Minutes Before Dying Of Heart Attack; CM Stalin Hails His Act

A 49-year-old school van driver saved the lives of about 20 students before collapsing and dying of suspected heart attack in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur. Minutes before the incident, he stopped the vehicle safely on the side of the road.
Though the driver was later taken to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A picture of the driver -- identified as Semalaiyappan -- sitting on his seat in the van in an unconscious state went viral on social media, with netizens applauding his bravery.
Semalaiyappan had picked up students from Vellakoil area's ANV Matric School after on Wednesday when he started experiencing chest pain, India Today reported. In this situation, he somehow managed to stop the vehicle and park it on the roadside, ensuring the students' safety.
The driver's wife, who also worked at the same school as a helper, was present in the van at the time of his collapse.
Notably, not just the public, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also hailed Semalaiyappan's heroic act of saving the children's lives even while being on the cusp of death.
"Even on the verge of death Mr. save the lives of young finches. My deepest condolences on the demise of Malayappan. He will live on in fame for his humanitarian work!" Stalin said in a post on X.
The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the driver's family, the cheque for which was handed to the mourning family by DMK Minister MP Saminathan.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh also visited the family to pay his tributes to Semalaiyappan. Several other students and teachers of the ANV Matric School were also present to pay tributes to the van driver.