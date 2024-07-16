National

Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing

NTK chief Seeman condoling the death of Balasubramanian said that the party will launch a protest if those responsible for the death are not arrested immediately.

NTK member Balasubramanian
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Balasubramanian was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday week after the brutal killing of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong.

The deceased party functionary was on a morning walk when he was chased and killed by the gang, reportedly.

According to PTI, the police have ruled out any political motive in Balasubramanian's killing.

NTK Chief Seeman Condoles Politician's Death

The party's chief coordinator Seeman condemned the killing and urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

"We will launch a protest if those responsible for the death of Balasubramanian are not arrested immediately," Seeman said in a post on X tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin @mkstalin and @CMOTamilnadu.

"I was shocked to hear the news that brother Balasubramanian, who was the deputy secretary of Madurai North district Naam Tamilar Katchi, was hacked to death. I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this heartless atrocity," he said.

Expressing anguish over the demise of Balasubramanian, Seeman extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

Balasubramanian was Madurai district deputy secretary of the Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised Stalin for the recent killings of politicians in the southern state and in a post on X wrote, "This is just a glimpse of the pathetic law and order situation in TN. What is CM MK Stalin doing? Has Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi spoken or will he maintain convenient silence on the lawlessness in I.N.D.I Alliance ruled states?"

