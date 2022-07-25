Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 1,903 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,903 new Coronavirus positive cases and continued to maintain a slight decline, taking the overall tally to 35,34,246 infections.

West Bengal Logs 2,659 New Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:13 pm

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,903 new Coronavirus positive cases and continued to maintain a slight decline, taking the overall tally to 35,34,246 infections.

The number of active cases too dropped to 15,093 from 15,409 a day ago. On Sunday the State saw 1,945 new infections.

There was no casualty today and the toll remained at 38,032.

A traveler who returned from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and tested positive for the contagion was among the 1,903 new cases, a bulletin from the State Health Department said.

A total of 2,219 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries increased to 34,81,121.

Chennai accounted for 415 fresh cases followed by Chengalpattu with 202 and Coimbatore with 177 cases, respectively.

(Inputs from PTI)

