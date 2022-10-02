Tamil Nadu Governor And CM Lead Homage On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday with leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin led the homage in Tamil Nadu as they paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at Government Museum in Egmore here, official sources said.

Ravi later inaugurated a 'Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations' and Khadi Rebate Sales at the popular Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in the city and felicitated students on the occasion.

"Governor Ravi paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Government Museum, Egmore," the Raj Bhavan said in its official Twitter account.

Chief Minister Stalin, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi, said: "On the birth anniversary of Gandhi, let us all pledge ourselves that equality and brotherhood prevail among us and there is no place to powers which spread hatred."

A group picture of Ravi, Stalin, DMK ministers including P K Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner R Priya and other officials, was also taken on the occasion.

-With PTI Input