Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Police Defers Questioning Of Kejriwal's Parents

Police was likely to visit Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning in the coming days but are not going there on Thursday, sources cited in a news report had said, adding that they may also question Kejriwal in the coming days.

Kejriwal had said on Wednesday police called and asked for time to interrogate his parents
The Delhi Police reportedly deferred visiting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents in connection with alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal "assault" case, sources said.

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal had said police were going to question his elderly and ill parents the next day.

  • Case Recap: Swati Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her on May 13 when she had gone to the chief minister's residence to meet him. AAP has rubbished her allegations and claimed that Maliwal is acting at the behest of the BJP to frame Kejriwal.

  • Bibhav Kumar Arrested: Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday, May 18, and produced in a court, which remanded him in five-day police custody. The Delhi Police has booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal's complaint.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not." The AAP accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Kejriwal's parents through police.


"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police, they have crossed all the limits," Atishi said.

Concurring, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police to commit atrocities on Kejriwal's ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support and even has hearing problems. His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes."

