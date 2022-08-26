Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Supreme Court To Live Stream Proceeding Of CJI's Court

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:59 am

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court on Friday will live stream proceedings.

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

“Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice' Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be lives streamed through the NIC webcast portal," a notice said.

The top court in 2018 had allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench, should be live streamed.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had earlier suggested that live streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney General had said the process can be adopted in other court rooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

-With PTI Input

