Supreme Court Refuses To Shift Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar From Mandoli Prison

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a fresh plea by alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer from Mandoli jail in the city to any other jail which is not under control of the Director General of Prisons, Delhi.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar declined to interfere in the matter. "We find no reason to entertain the petition. We don't appreciate this kind of behaviour," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the alleged conman submitted before the bench that in spite of several assurances Chandrashekhar was being allegedly assaulted in jail.

The lawyer also alleged that Chandrashekhar is being pressured to pay 25 lakh per month in jail. The top court on August 23 had ordered that Chandrashekhar and his wife be shifted from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail in the city.

It had passed the order on a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi. Chandrashekhar is lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

In an affidavit filed earlier by Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons, it was said that the contents of Chandrashekhar's application that he was assaulted in jail are vehemently denied as totally and wholly false and fabricated for the ulterior motive of seeking transfer to another prison to repeat his misdemeanours and offences.

On June 20, the ED had made some startling revelations against Chandrashekhar that he indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials including those holding constitutional posts, and had opposed his plea for prison transfer outside Delhi.

The probe agency has sought to intervene in the plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife.

The probe agency named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the alleged conman has contacts and used to give them expensive gifts.

-With PTI Input