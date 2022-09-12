Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Raising Issue Of Liquor Policy Regulation

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat was told by the counsel appearing for the petitioners that certain states in the country have completely prohibited liquor while some are encouraging it.

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 9:12 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea raising the issue of a nationwide regulation of liquor policy, saying the matter is related to revenue on which many of the states depend and it need not enter the area.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat was told by the counsel appearing for the petitioners that certain states in the country have completely prohibited liquor while some are encouraging it.

The lawyer said the Centre has "completely washed its hands off" and there is no policy at the central level. The apex court observed that these are matters connected with the revenue issue.

"Many of the states depend upon the revenue which they earn out of this," the bench said. It said these revenues earned by the states are utilised for social upliftment and social causes.

"This seeks regulation of liquor policy. What is happening is that certain states have completely prohibited and certain states are encouraging it. I have annexed five governmental reports on the serious impact of alcohol and unregulated use," the counsel argued.

He said there may be a matter of alcohol addiction and people get severely affected due to this. The counsel also argued that there is also an element of violence associated with alcohol use and addiction.

The bench observed that at the state level, there are legislations which are holding the field. "These are not matters for the court to enter into," said the top court. It granted liberty to the petitioners to withdraw the plea.

"Counsel submits that his client may be well advised to make appropriate representation to the concerned governmental agency. We shall not be taken to have reflected on the merits and demerits of the submissions," the bench observed.

-With PTI Input

