Supreme Court Lifts ECC Exemption For Essential Goods Vehicles Entering Delhi

The court noted that the exemption, originally intended to facilitate the supply of essential goods, was now causing operational challenges and defeating the purpose of the environmental levy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court Lifts ECC Exemption For Essential Goods Vehicles Entering Delhi
Supreme court of India Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court has revoked the exemption that allowed commercial vehicles transporting essential commodities to bypass the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) when entering Delhi.

  • A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, issued the order on September 26.

  • The order came in response to an application filed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Supreme Court has revoked a long-standing exemption that allowed commercial vehicles transporting essential commodities to bypass the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) when entering the national capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, issued the order on September 26. The decision, made public recently, overturns the earlier relief granted in 2015, PTI reported. 

The court noted that the exemption, originally intended to facilitate the supply of essential goods, was now causing operational challenges and defeating the purpose of the environmental levy.

The order came in response to an application filed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which sought to withdraw the exemption for vehicles carrying items such as vegetables, fruits, milk, grains, eggs, ice used for food purposes, and poultry.

The MCD argued that the exemption was creating logistical bottlenecks, as all incoming vehicles had to be stopped and inspected to verify their cargo, leading to delays, traffic congestion, and increased vehicular emissions.

Related Content
Related Content

"We find that the difficulty pointed out appears to be genuine," the bench observed. "It is indeed difficult to find a mechanism to verify, externally, the nature of goods being transported. Physical checks result in prolonged stoppages, exacerbating air pollution."

The court further noted that the ECC amount was not substantial enough to significantly impact consumer prices. "In view of the larger public interest, we are inclined to allow the said application," the bench said in its order.

The ruling was passed during proceedings in the long-standing public interest litigation filed by environmentalist M.C. Mehta in 1985, which focuses on pollution control in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

In the same hearing, the court also addressed the issue of firecrackers. It permitted certified manufacturers to produce green crackers but prohibited their sale in Delhi-NCR without prior approval.

Additionally, the bench directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to revisit the blanket ban on firecracker manufacturing in the region. The ministry has been asked to consult key stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers, and vendors, before making a final decision.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Seek Solid Start; IND 23/0, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick