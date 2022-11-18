Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Such Letters Were Written By Mahatma Gandhi Too: Fadnavis On Savarkar Row

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar ahead of next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed the Congress MP, saying he is fond of insulting national heroes except those belonging to the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 10:13 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said letters cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while making critical remarks against freedom fighter VD Savarkar were common during the British rule and even Mahatma Gandhi used to write such missives.

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar ahead of next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed the Congress MP, saying he is fond of insulting national heroes except those belonging to the Gandhi-Nehru family.

During the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi, citing a document, had alleged Savarkar had helped the British and written mercy petitions (signing off with the statement - 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant') to them out of fear when jailed during the freedom struggle. The Congress leader also said Savarkar was a mascot of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi said was childish. The kind letters he is showing...I want to tell him that Mahatma Gandhiji had also written such letters. People have published them, too. He always insults our respected national figures except those from the Gandhi-Nehru family," said Fadnavis in his address at the campaign rally for the BJP in Gujarat.

"He does not believe in Savarkar, or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Sardar Patel. Instead, he always tries to defame them," alleged the BJP leader.

Addressing a press conference at Akola in Maharashtra on Thursday, Gandhi showed a paper to media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

“I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar,” the former Congress president said at the media interaction.

Union Cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Surat district to canvas for local BJP candidates ahead of the December 1 polls, also slammed Gandhi and the Congress over the Savarkar issue, saying the Opposition party and its leaders will never be able to look beyond one family.

Related stories

Amit Shah's Firmness Helped In Smooth Transition Of Power In Maharashtra: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis Holds Talks With Avaada Group For Green Hydrogen Project

In A Surprise Move, Sanjay Raut Heaps Praise On Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

"Earlier, he used to talk about Hindu terrorism and also went to the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi) to express support for those who wished to break India into pieces. Now, he is criticising Savarkar," said Thakur in his address at a rally in Surat.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Maharasthra Government Bharat Jodo Yatra Politics Savarkar Row Devendra Fadnavis Ahmedabad Gujarat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History