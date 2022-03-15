Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Students Discouraged From Leaving By Universities, Political Signals Were Confusing: Jaishankar On Ukraine

Jaishankar said Indian students were actively discouraged from leaving Ukraine. He added political signals with news of Russian withdrawal and public urgings not to be taken by alarmism added to confusion.

Students Discouraged From Leaving By Universities, Political Signals Were Confusing: Jaishankar On Ukraine
S Jaishankar PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 5:31 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said Indian students were actively discouraged by universities in Ukraine from leaving. In his statement on the situation in the war-torn country, he said that 22,500 Indian citizens have returned safely from Ukraine. 


"Despite our efforts, however, a large majority of students elected to continue staying in Ukraine. We must understand the predicament in this regard. There was natural reluctance to leave the educational institutions and affect the studies. Some universities actively discourage and showed reluctance to offer online courses. Many of them received conflicting advice regarding safety," Jaishankar said. 


He said that in the period leading to February 24, the political signals were confusing as well. 

Related stories

Ukraine War: British-American Journalist Injured Near Kyiv

Ukraine Crisis: Syrian War Survivors Relive Memories Of Aleppo Siege

These Are The Cultural Treasures Under Threat Of Destruction In Ukraine


"Public urgings not to be taken by alarmism and reports of force withdrawal created a confusing picture. The net result was that about 18000 Indian nationals were caught  in the midst of conflict when it started," Jaishankar said.

The minister said that students did what they thought is right under the circumstance.  


He said that India prepared in advance of the actual conflict situation. 


He said the Indian embassy in Ukraine had started registration drive for India nationals in January and as a result 20,000 Indian nationals registered with Indian embassy.


The minister said that 4,000 students left Ukraine through direct and indirect flights.


He said that India also rescued 147 foreign nationals of 18 countries including Nepal and Bangladesh from Ukraine.


The minister said that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has major economic implications and same can be seen in the rising prices of energy  and commodities. 


"The Ukraine conflict has major economic implications. Its impact on energy and commodity prices is already visible. The disruption of global supply chain is expected to be significant.  India has substantial dealing with both Russia and Ukraine," Jaishankar said.

Tags

National International Ukraine Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukraine War Indian Students Studying Abroad Indian Students In Ukraine Medical Students In Ukraine S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister (EAM)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands