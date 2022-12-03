Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Against BJP In Gujarat: Raj CM Gehlot

Home National

Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Against BJP In Gujarat: Raj CM Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in Gujarat due to a clear anti-incumbency wave, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 7:37 am

There is a clear anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government in Gujarat due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Gehlot took stock of preparations at Chanwali village in Jhalawar district ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state on Sunday evening.

He discussed with ministers, senior party leaders, and administrative officials and also visited the entry point of the yatra on the Rajasthan–Madhya Pradesh border.

"The anti-government wave is very strong there (in Gujarat) and this is why Modi Ji is visiting so many places across the state... Recently, he held a mega 50-km-long roadshow. One needs to think why is the situation such," Gehlot told reporters in Kota.

What is the reason behind the prime minister camping in Gujarat and neglecting issues of national and international importance? It only means that Modi fears losing the election, Gehlot further said.

Earlier in the day while speaking to media in Jhalawar, Gehlot said the Congress party has made several sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country, and Gandhi, through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is marching across the country to take that message to the people. 

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gujarat Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Anti-incumbency BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans