Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hit their new lifetime peaks in afternoon trade on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose to 541.25 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 77,882.33 during the afternoon trade, while Nifty went up by 130.8 points to hit a new record high of 23,668.65, as per figures cited in a news agency PTI report.
Biggest gainers among the 30 Sensex companies were Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower while US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.
In early trade on Tuesday, Sensex climbed 237.05 points to 77,578.13 and Nifty was up 65.8 points to 23,603.65.
Meanwhile, India recorded a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6 per cent of GDP in the March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
This is the first time in ten quarters that the crucial metric of the country's external strength has turned into surplus mode.
"A positive news from the market perspective is the current account turning surplus in Q4 FY24. This will take away the pressure on the rupee and pave the way for FII inflows when clarity emerges on the Fed rate cuts," PTI quoted VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, as saying.