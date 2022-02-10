Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said the extant IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 contain provisions for central deputation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. 

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:10 pm

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said states have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation which has prompted changes in the service rules. 

“However, state governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. 

Related stories

Gehlot Writes To PM Modi Against Change In Deputation Rule For IAS Officers

Centre Claims States Are Not Providing Sufficient IAS Officers For Central Deputation

Bengal CM Writes To PM Modi Again On Amendment To IAS Rules

In view of the above, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951, comments have been sought from states/UTs on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 relating to the central deputation of IAS officers, which are under examination, he said.

In another reply, Singh said the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955 contain provision for a central deputation reserve not exceeding 40% of the senior duty posts of a cadre/joint cadre. 

“However, state governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation. In order to address the above issue, comments have been sought from states/UTs, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951 on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” he said. 

The issue of proposed amendments affecting the authority of states or leading to instability in states’ administration does not arise, the minister said, replying to a question whether the “government intends to diminish the authority of states over their own officers”.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has recently proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 that will take away the power of states to override the Centre's request for seeking officers on central deputation.

As many as nine non-BJP ruled states have opposed the Centre's proposal that gives it an overriding power while deciding on central deputation of IAS officers, whereas eight others have given their consent.

Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have raised their voice against the amendments, officials said. On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have given their consent, they said.

Karnataka and Meghalaya had opposed the proposal initially sent to them last month but are expected to send a revised proposal, the officials said, adding that Bihar had also opposed the move earlier, the officials said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National IAS Officer Jitendra Singh IAS Rules Amendment Department Of Personnel And Training Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP