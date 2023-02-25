Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
State Sponsore Violence On Muslims, Owaisi Slams Modi Govt Over Cow Vigilantes

State Sponsore Violence On Muslims, Owaisi Slams Modi Govt Over Cow Vigilantes

Referring to the killings of two men, Junaid and Nasir, from Rajasthan in Haryana on February 16, Owaisi said the Modi government had given a long rope to such 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors).

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 7:16 pm

Addressing his supporters in Navi Mumbai, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government for going soft on 'gau rakshak' vigilante groups. Claiming that these vigilantes help serve the purpose of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Owaisi slammed the Modi-led BJP Government in the Centre.

Speaking to reporters during the national executive meeting of his party in Navi Mumbai, the Lok Sabha MP from Telangana also said alliances for the upcoming civic polls, as well as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra next year will be decided in due course.

Referring to the killings of two men, Junaid and Nasir, from Rajasthan in Haryana on February 16, Owaisi said the Modi government had given a long rope to such 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors).

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmika village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and charred remains of their bodies were found in a car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day.

The police registered an FIR on February 16 at Gopalgarh police station against five people under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping), and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). "This is nothing but state-sponsored violence against Muslims. The activities of such groups further the purpose of the BJP. They (BJP) want to create hatred against Muslims," Owaisi said.

Owaisi also alleged the Modi government of taking action against the BBC for an adverse documentary, an apparent reference to Income Tax department searches against the new agency, but such "terror groups" go untouched under his regime.

(With PTI inputs)

