Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Staff To Be Personally Held Responsible For Any Lapse Inside Jails: Punjab CM Mann

Mann also inspected the New district jail here. He said the security system in jails across the state is being provided on scientific lines, said an official release.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Photo: PTI

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:15 pm

Officers and the staff will be held personally accountable for any sort of security lapse inside jails, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday as he underlined the need to check supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons.

The state government has already installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment in jails, he said.

Mann, however, said it is surprising to note that reports of mobiles and drugs inside jails are still coming in.

Any laxity on the part of the jail staff is unwarranted and undesirable, he said while warning of strict action against officers who are found to be responsible for the lapse.

The officers at the helm of affairs in jails across the state will be made accountable for such callousness and exemplary action will be taken against them, he said.

Underlining the need to strictly check supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons, Mann also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

Security of jails is the prime concern of the state government and no compromise can be made in this regard, asserted Mann.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of indiscipline amongst jail inmates, Mann asked the officers to discourage this trend by taking appropriate remedial measures.

-With PTI Input

