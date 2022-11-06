Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 15 Indian Fishermen For Encroaching In Its Territorial Waters, Trawlers Seized

While Sri Lanka has instituted an ecological ban on the use of mechanized trawlers for fishing, Indian fishermen have continued to use the same to make big catches.

Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan navy
Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan navy Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 10:28 am

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 15 Indian fishermen and seized their two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday.

The fishermen were arrested on Saturday off Talaimannar, a settlement located on the northwestern coast of Mannar Island, the Navy said in the statement.

The fishermen, who remain in naval custody in Talaimannar, will be handed over to the fisheries inspector, it said.

Poaching in Lankan waters a patterned violation

Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.

The latest arrest came as Sri Lanka and India held talks on the international maritime boundary challenges between the two South Asian nations on board a Sri Lanka Naval craft.

The 32nd international maritime boundary line meeting had discussed the roles of the two Navies and their coast guards, the Navy said.

Palk Strait a key zone of contention

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Related stories

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 7 Indian Fishermen

Ensure Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen, CM Urges Centre

While Sri Lanka has instituted an ecological ban on the use of mechanized trawlers for fishing, Indian fishermen have continued to use the same to make big catches. This has fanned tensions amongst the fishing communities in the two countries. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Indian Fishermen Sri Lankan Navy Palk Strait Sri Lankans Attack Indian Fishermen Mechanised Boat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live