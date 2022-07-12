Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Sri Lanka Situation Is Very Sensitive, Very Complicated: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has been extremely supportive of the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 9:04 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday described the situation in Sri Lanka as "very sensitive and very complicated" and said India's focus right now is on the economic aspects of the neighbouring country.

Jaishankar said New Delhi's commitment and support is for the friendly people of the island nation and it wanted to help them to go through a very difficult phase of their life.

"The situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive, it is very complicated. Even as we speak many developments are taking place", said Jaishankar while reacting to a query in a meet-the-press programme organised by the press club and journalists' union.

Jaishankar said India had been extremely supportive of the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months.

He said, "What I can tell you is that-- our commitment, our support is for the Sri Lankan people because they are our neighbours, they are friendly people. We want to help them to go through a very difficult phase of their life and because of this feeling of friendship, we have been extremely supportive of them in the last few months."

Asked about the possibility of India offering asylum to key members of the erstwhile powerful Rajapaksa family, who were attempting to flee in the face of massive public anger against them for mishandling the economy that has left the country bankrupt, Jaishankar said India's focus right now is on the Sri Lankan economic situation and it was not involved in other matters.

"Our focus right now is on the Sri Lankan economic situation, how can we help them...we are not involved in the other matters", Jaishankar said.

On Sunday, Jaishankar had said India had committed $3.8 billion for the support of Sri Lanka during the latter's economic crisis which had been building up over a period of time.

Jaishankar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a neighbourhood first policy where the government makes special efforts to try and support the country's neighbours in a manner that meets their requirements.

(with inputs from PTI)

