National

Springs Of Life

It is an imperative to save springs as these not only provide drinking water and nurture biodiversity, but are also linked to the spiritual and cultural beliefs of people

Dr Vishal Singh
Dr Vishal Singh is Executive Director of Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR) and has conducted studies on springs of Uttarakhand
info_icon

Our standard of living has risen, but our natural environment got degraded. The ecosystem is unable to sustain our demands, which only keeps growing like our population.Why can’t we manage our natural resources in a way that they continue to nourish us for long?

Water is the most consumed natural resource on the planet. While 70% of the earth’s surface is water, let us not forget only 2.5% of this is fresh water. Rest is salty ocean water, unfit for human consumption. Fresh water on which all life thrives is found in the poles, rivers, lakes and underground aquifers.

The Himalayas happen to be one of the biggest reserves of water. Rivers flowing down this range provide the ecosystem that supports over a billion. Of these, the Ganga river system alone serves six million in its plains. Those living in the upper Ganga catchment though face tremendous water scarcity. Three quarter of the population of Uttarakhand lives in the mountains from where these rivers originate. Yet they are forced to rely on springs for 90% of their water needs.

Hot water springs and waterfalls in Sahastradhara, Dehradun Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
info_icon

Around three million springs dot the Indian Himalayan region. They not only help irrigate 64% of the fields up there, but also feed rivers that glaciers don’t cater to. Even the Ganges gets mere 3% of its water from glacier melt. Be it for drinking, domestic use or agriculture, Uttarakhand banks on these springs. That is because uplifting water from the valleys is taxing, costly and highly unfeasible.

Let us not forget, drawing water from mountain springs too is an exhausting affair. Village women walk long distances to fetch small quantities for survival. In dry periods, the walk only gets longer, and sometimes a trickle is all they find. No wonder more and more settlements came up close to the springs—Almora and Pauri, followed by Mussoorie and Nainital. Today, over 80% of the springs in Almora have vanished. Though Mussoorie still gets all its water supply from the 23 springs around it, Nainital has lost all its sources, except one. What went wrong? Even the discharge from springs has reduced. Many turned seasonal or dried up completely.

While it is easy to blame climate change, can we justify rapid and unscientific development in a geologically fragile area? Rising demand and changing land use patterns is what depletes groundwater resources. Poor planning takes its toll. Springs are ultra-sensitive to things around them. Far off earthquakes to movement of heavy construction machinery and blasting—the tremors create landslips, disturbing delicate spring networks and mountain aquifers.

A low discharge spring in Uttarakhand
A low discharge spring in Uttarakhand Photo: Vishal Singh
info_icon

The national highways have increased multi-fold. Existing roads have been broadened, and a dense network of rural roads has came up. But the hydrological studies necessary before heavy construction activities have got sidelined. Can we afford to lose these springs? It’s not just about drinking water, they are also essential for biodiversity. Many are linked to the spiritual and cultural beliefs of the people. Yet, very little research has been done on the springs and groundwater in Uttarakhand.

Take the case of Sukhatal—an ephemeral lake perched about 50 metres above Nainital Lake. Besides meeting 20% of Nainital’s water supply, it even stocks up extra rainwater during monsoons, using it to recharge the Nainital Lake, around which the economy of the city thrives. Studies by prominent institutes indicate that Sukhatal provides half of the subsurface flow to Nainital Lake.

Countless resorts and hotels are mushrooming all over Uttarakhand, illegally pumping excessive water, disregarding mountain aquifers. They are stealing legacy water that has been there for centuries, all for personal economic gains! Forest degradation in Uttarakhand just doesn’t seem to stop. There is rampant felling of trees, digging of tunnels through aquifers and building of roads and dams. How can springs function in such a setting? It hugely affects not just local life but also those living downstream.

It is not that climate change is not an issue in a geologically vulnerable state like Uttarakhand. It has become more of a scapegoat though to sideline poor and unscientific developmental practices in the state.

All is not lost though. Civil society has been active for long, trying out different hydro-geological techniques to sustain their springs. Government too has woken up. A spring revival strategy has been drawn up. The Ministry of Jal Shakti collaborated with the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) to improve spring-shed management. The state government last November passed a proposal to set up a state-level Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA). Philanthropies like the Tata Trusts have also been roped in to help revive the springs. These organisations can only conserve water, not produce more of it. The problem is despite understanding it all, insensitive development continues unchecked.

We need more synergy between departments and institutions. We need more sustainable project execution frameworks and development pathways and inclusive governance mechanisms and public awareness. If we continue to ignore reality, mountain aquifers will stop yielding water. Human survival will be at stake.

Dr Vishal Singh is Executive Director of Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR) and has conducted studies on springs of Uttarakhand

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  5. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mission Matters
  2. Nurturing India Spiritually And Materially
  3. Building Climate Resilient Gen Z
  4. “Time Has Come For Us To Shift From A Greed Culture To A Green Culture”
  5. Deepening Climate Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  2. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  3. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  4. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  5. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3