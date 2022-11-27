Speedy Development New Identity Of Jammu And Kashmir; Over 500 Services To Be Made Online In 3 Years: LG

Asserting that speedy development is the new identity of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said more than 500 services will be made available online in the next three years for a better digital ecosystem in the Union Territory.

In his address at the valedictory session of the 25th National Conference on e-governance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here, he said delivering efficient, effective and accountable governance is the top priority of his administration.

"Despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens. Speedy development is the new identity of J&K,” Sinha said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said J&K is an emerging model of digital government with focus on transparent governance and citizen-centric approach to delivering public services.

Speaking on the digital transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor shared the vision of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to expand e-governance to the next level. "We have prepared a roadmap and action plan for the next one, three and five years. More than 500 services will be made online in the next 3 years for a better digital delivery ecosystem,” he said.

Observing that technology is making a real difference in people's lives, Sinha said in 2013, the total number of e-transactions was merely 20 lakh. "This year, till November 25, the number of e-transactions is 38.50 crore. On an average, J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute," he said.

The IT Department is ensuring that citizens interact and access information and services and provide feedback to improve service delivery, he added. “Line to online is our prime objective and instead of travelling to government offices, people just need to walk to the web. Our strategy is to enable the people to access high-quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device,” he said.

He said his administration is also working on the development of IT infrastructure; technology-led market linkages; encouraging emerging concepts like use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture for welfare of farmers; layered public grievances; use of metaverse (for global tourism).

The Lt Governor said initiatives like e-Office, BEAMS-Empowerment, Aapki Zameen-AapkiNigrani, Aap Ka Mobile Hamara Daftar, e-Unnat, Digi Locker, Meri Pehchaan has established accountability and transparency in governance.

"Digital J&K Internship scheme for youths has been started which will provide an opportunity for a student to secure first hand and practical work experience in the IT sector," he said. The Lt Governor invited suggestions from all stakeholders to build a better digital ecosystem in the Union Territory.

