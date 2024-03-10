National

Speeding Truck Collision Claims Six Lives In Jaunpur, Three Others Injured

A devastating collision on an Uttar Pradesh highway took the lives of six family members, including a child, as their car collided with a speeding truck, leaving three others injured.

A devastating collision between a family car and a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district claimed the lives of six, including a child, while three others sustained injuries during the early hours of Sunday.
A tragic accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district early on Sunday, claiming the lives of six family members, including a child, while three others sustained injuries. The family, residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was en route to Prayagraj when their car collided with a speeding truck on the Karjag-Kerakat road around 2:30 am.

All nine family members were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where four men and two women were unfortunately pronounced dead. The deceased have been identified as Gajdhar Sharma (60) and his son Anish Sharma (35), Jawahar Sharma (57), and his 17-year-old son, Sonam (34) and Rinku (32). The three injured family members are currently receiving treatment at the BHU hospital, as informed by Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar.

The truck driver and conductor involved in the accident are currently on the run, while the truck itself has been seized by authorities. Police officials are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

