Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Smriti Irani Defamation Case: Delhi HC Issues Summons To Cong Leaders, Orders Removal Of Tweets

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani,

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza on a civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three Congress leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani, who is holding the portfolio of Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her daughter.

The court said in case the defendants fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material.

Responding to the court's order, Congress leaders tweeted, " The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."

Related stories

Indian Youth Congress Protest Outside Smriti Irani's Residence Over 'Misbehavior' With Sonia Gandhi

Congress Accuses Smriti Irani, BJP MPs Of Heckling, Intimidating Sonia Gandhi In Parliament; Demands Apology

Allahabad High Court Dismisses Shooter Vartika's Revision Plea Seeking FIR Against Minister Smriti Irani

Irani's action came after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa and also targeted the minister over this, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack her from his Cabinet. 

Tags

National Delhi High Court Smriti Irani Defamation Case Congress Leaders Pawan Khera Netta D'Souza Tweets Twitter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham