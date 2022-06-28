Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Sisodia Approves Projects Worth Over Rs 26 Cr To Redevelop Unauthorised Colonies In Delhi's Matiala

Under the project, over 19 km of roads in the area will be provided with concrete pavements and a better drainage system will be established with storm water drains, it said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved development projects PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 7:15 pm

In order to redevelop unauthorised colonies in Delhi's Matiala area and provide better road connectivity to the residents there, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved development projects worth Rs 26.69 crore, an official statement said.

Sisodia alleged that previous governments did not pay any attention to these unauthorised colonies and as a result, they do not have basic civic infrastructure. But, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been working for people of unauthorised colonies, he said.

"The government has approved the project for construction of storm water drains and sewer lines to improve the drainage system in Matiala along with redevelopment of over 153 lanes in the unauthorised colonies of the constituency to improve its connectivity with other areas," Sisodia said.

The areas to be covered under the project are Tara Nagar, Hari Vihar (blocks A, B and C), Patel Garden Extension (blocks B, C, D, and E) and Uttam Nagar (block U).

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to complete the construction work in the stipulated time period and also asked them to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during the implementation of the project, he said.

 As part of Delhi government's mission to clean Yamuna river, the work of laying sewer lines in many colonies of Matiala assembly constituency is also going on, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

