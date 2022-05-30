Monday, May 30, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Murder

Shiromani Akali Dal Seeks AAP Government's Dismissal, Case Against Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, the Congress party to which Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala belonged called for Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government.

The Shiromani Akali Dal delegation Twitter/Sukhbir Singh Badal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 5:59 pm

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation comprising party president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit a day after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's killing to seek the dismissal of Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter.

Badal also demanded an investigation by a sitting High Court judge into alleged lapses in ordering the withdrawal of the security cover of several people. 

Badal accused that Punjab CM Mann ordered the security withdrawal without any security review and said he should be booked for putting confidential information related to it in public domain. 

He said, "It was done unilaterally by CM without holding a meeting of the security review comm. Officers responsible for this lapse should be proceeded against."

"He doesn't deserve to remain the CM. He is pushing State back into black days of anarchy," said Badal in another tweet. 

Besides Badal, the delegation comprised of party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, and Daljit Singh Cheema.

The SAD delegation said security should be granted on the basis of threat perception alone and it should not be politicised. It also questioned the security cover to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha. 

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should explain why 80 Punjab Police personnel have been deputed for security of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and why four security vehicles have been deputed with Raghav Chadha," said Badal in a tweet.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on Saturday on a temporary basis. His security cover had been scaled down from four to two police commandos.

However, Moosewala had not taken the two commandos with him when he was shot dead in his jeep in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The police suspected the murder to be related to inter-gang rivalry.

(With PTI inputs)

