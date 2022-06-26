Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Shiv Sena Workers Demand Probe Against BJP, Stage Protest In Jammu

Shiv Sena activists in Jammu staged protests against the political crisis in Maharashtra and burnt the effigy of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 3:25 pm

A group of Shiv Sena activists on Sunday staged a protest here against the prevailing political crisis in Maharashtra and demanded a high-level probe against the BJP for its alleged role in “horse-trading” to pull down Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government.


The Shiv Sainiks staged the protest outside party headquarters at Channi on the outskirts of the city and also burnt an effigy of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who, along with other party MLAs and independents, is currently camping at a hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. “We cannot imagine Shiv Sena without the Thackeray family and those who have rebelled against the leadership are traitors who are working at the behest of a national party which is desperate to come to power in Maharashtra,” J-K Shiv Sena president Manish Sahni told reporters.


 Sahni, who was leading the protest, claimed that the majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs are being held hostage in Guwahati. “When they come back on the soil of Maharashtra, the reality will be known to the people...influence, money power, blackmailing and misuse of agencies played a big role in trying to destabilize the MVA government,” he said.

Demanding a high-level probe into the alleged role of the BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra, he said it is unfortunate that the BJP government in Assam instead of reaching out to the flood-hit population is “hosting the traitors”. 

National Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Uddhav Thackeray Channi BJP Government Manish Sahni
