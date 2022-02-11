Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In JU Will Take Some Time: Teachers' Body

In a letter to the chairman of the Faculty Council of Engineering and Technology on Thursday, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) rued that a section of engineering students misbehaved with faculty members during a recent demonstration demanding physical classes.

Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In JU Will Take Some Time: Teachers' Body
Offline classes were scheduled to begin in Jadavpur University from February 3. Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:52 pm

Shifting from online to offline classes in Jadavpur University will take some time as many students are in faraway places and they need to arrive on the campus, a teachers' body in the institution has said.

Offline classes were scheduled to begin in JU along with other institutions on February 3 and academic offices were opened and all faculty members in arts, science and engineering departments turned up, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

Related stories

'Protested Against Anti-Student, Anti-Human Polices Of Modi Govt': Jadavpur University Student Who Tore CAA Document

Jadavpur University To Vaccinate Students With Covid-19 Vaccines For Free

Jadavpur University Students Block Bengal Governor's Convoy, Show Black Flags

"However, many students had requested that offline classes be held after February 15 mainly due to transportation problems. It was decided that dates for different departments will be fixed in consultation with students. Still, some students went ahead with their protest," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

"We are shifting from the online to the offline mode after a long time. For a smooth transition, some time may be needed by all stakeholders of the university for things to settle down," he said.

Some members of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) agitated before the offices of vice-chancellor and registrar on February 8. Engineering Dean Atal Choudhury resigned a day later, and is yet to take back his resignation despite being requested by the VC to do so. Choudhury, however, cited personal reasons behind the decision.

JUTA, in the letter said, that teachers have always given priority to students' problems, and contended that if classes are held physically, examinations must also be strictly conducted in the offline mode. "Many students of various years have said they will not attend the offline classes now. Considering the ground reality, we must take department-wise decisions. Rules and regulations must be the same for students of all years," it said.

A JU official said that offline classes in some departments of the Engineering and Technology faculty have begun on Thursday but physical classes will recommence in full steam only after mid-February.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Online Classes Jadavpur University Students Examination Teachers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

Delhi HC Allows Businessman Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail