Shashi Tharoor Makes Face-Off With Ashok Gehlot For Congress Chief Official

Shashi Tharoor's close aide Aalim Javeri collected the forms from the office of the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on the first day of the start of the nomination process.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 3:12 pm

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday got the nomination forms for the AICC presidential poll collected from the party headquarters in Delhi, all but confirming an electoral face-off for the top party post with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Tharoor's close aide Aalim Javeri collected the forms from the office of the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on the first day of the start of the nomination process.

After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief with Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot, who has announced his candidature, expected to take on Tharoor.

Tharoor on Monday had met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest poll, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the elections, according to sources.

Sonia Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the poll and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate". 

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Congress Chief Election Shashi Tharoor Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sonia Gandhi Madhusudan Mistry AICC Headquarters Nomination
