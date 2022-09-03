Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar Agents Of 'Tukde-Tukde Gang': Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the two famous actors and the much revered the lyricist of being selectively vocal about issues in BJP-ruled states only. Ms Azmi has been very vocal about the Bilkis Bano case in which the convicts were freed by the Gujarat government, 15 years after they were jailed.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra



Updated: 03 Sep 2022 3:05 pm

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday accused renowned film personalities Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Javed Akhtar of being agents of Tukde-Tukde gang - a derogatory term coined by supporters of the BJP to target its critics.

The minister accused the two famous actors and the much revered the lyricist of being selectively vocal about issues in BJP-ruled states only.

"People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Javed Akhtar are the agents of sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang who create ruckus only on incidents that happen in BJP-ruled states," Mr Mishra said.

Shabana Azmi was seen to be very vocal about the recent development in the Bilkis Bano case in which the convicts were freed by the Gujarat government, 15 years after they were jailed.

"I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words," Ms Azmi had said in an interview.

BJP leader and minister, Mr Mishra accused Ms Azmi of not being vocal about incidents that took place in Congress-ruled states.

"Shabana Azmi did not say anything about Kanhaiya Lal being murdered in Rajasthan or the woman who was burnt alive in Jharkhand," Mr Mishra said.

"The Tukde-Tukde gang or the Award-Wapsi gang do not see these at all," he added. "It exposes their bad mentality. How can anyone call them civilised or secular?"

Ms Azmi recently joined women's groups and students to protest against the decision to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

