Several Measures Taken To Ensure Rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Pandits: Union minister

Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) The Centre is keen on ensuring the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits and several measures have been taken for their rehabilitation in the valley, Union minister Nisith Pramanik said on Wednesday.



"Kashmiri migrants are part and parcel of Kashmir's composite culture. The Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen on ensuring their peaceful and prosperous welfare," the Union minister of state for home, youth affairs and sports said.



He said several concrete measures have been taken to ensure the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley so that they live in their homeland with peace and harmony.



The minister made these remarks during the inspection of a transit accommodation camp at Khawjabagh in Baramulla, where he took first-hand appraisal of its construction work.



The transit camp with accommodation facilities for about 320 families shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.32 crore. As many as 192 flats will be readied by December while the remaining ones will be completed by March next year.



The minister said unity in diversity, as envisaged in the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative of the Centre to mark 75 years of the country's independence, is the only unifying factor for a strong nation.



Pramanik was on a two-day visit to Baramulla district as part of the BJP-led Centre's special public outreach programme that aims to get the feedback of various stakeholders, besides listening to their developmental aspirations and other concerns.



Earlier, the minister also presided over a special yoga demonstration at Baramulla's Showkat Ali Indoor Sports Stadium, in which students from different educational institutions participated. He also inaugurated an under-19 cricket tournament in which about 20 teams from across the district will participate.



Pramanik asserted that the mission of a "New India" as conceptualised by the prime minister can be achieved through the nationwide "Fit India" movement.



He said Kashmiri youngsters have an immense potential to contribute in nation building and there is a need to provide appropriate platforms for harnessing it in a right and constructive way.



Reiterating the Centre's commitment to empowering youngsters by means of various engagement activities, the minister said several programmes are in the pipeline, which will enable youngsters to perform progressively.



Enlisting various steps taken by the government, Pramanik said it is committed to providing all facilities, including sophisticated infrastructure, in Jammu and Kashmir for sports-related activities.



Later, the Union minister laid the foundation stone of the residential apartments (2-BHK) for BDCs at Veerwan in Baramulla, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 63.34 crore.



Pramanik also paid a surprise visit to a local tea shop, where he had a cup of tea along with some senior officers.