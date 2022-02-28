Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Seven Booked For Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj

UP Election 2022: The police said the people who have been identified for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj could not be arrested as voting was underway on Sunday.

UP police has lodged FIR against pro-Pak slogans in Prayagraj. PTI

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 5:22 pm

The police have lodged an FIR against seven people for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans during a public meeting at the Handia assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, officials said on Monday. 

The police said prima facie, it appeared to be a public meeting of the Samajwadi Party. However, the party candidate is not visible in the video, they said. 

Taking cognizance of a video of a public meeting in which some people were seen shouting such slogans, the police identified them men and lodged an FIR, Handia's Circle Officer Dr Bhim Kumar Gautam.  

The people who have been identified could not be arrested as voting was underway on Sunday. They will be arrested soon, he said. 

SP candidate from Handia assembly seat, Hakim Lal Bind, alleged that the video has been released after "being dubbed by the people from the BJP" with a motive of make the election "Hindu vs Muslim". 

He said the police should have checked the veracity of the video before registering a report. The party is getting this video investigated at its level. 

"Nowhere in any of my meetings were such slogans raised,” he said.
 

