Setback To YSRCP In Rajya Sabha As 2 Members Resign, Taking Party's Strength Down

The resignation of the two YSRCP members -- Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi -- was accepted by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources cited in reports said.

Following the two resignations, the strength of the YSRCP in the Upper House of Parliament has reduced to nine from 11. Photo: PTI/File
In a setback to Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Rajya Sabha, two of its members tendered their resignation from House membership, parliamentary sources said on Thursday.

The resignation of the two YSRCP members -- Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi -- was accepted by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said.

Mastan Rao's term was to end in June 2028. He had switched from the TDP to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP. He is likely to go back to the Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Mopidevi, whose term was till June 2026, may also join the TDP, the sources said.

Following the two resignations, the strength of the YSRCP in the Upper House of Parliament has reduced to nine from 11.

It has been learnt that Mastan Rao could be fielded in the Rajya Sabha bypoll by the TDP, a key NDA partner which has no representation in the Upper House.

Mopidevi, meanwhile, is not keen on entering the Rajya Sabha again, the above-mentioned sources said.

In the resultant bypolls, the TDP could get seats in the Rajya Sabha. As a result, the ruling NDA will have two more members on its side.

Besides the TDP, the BJP's allies in the Upper House include the JD(U), NCP, JD(S), RPI(A), Shiv Sena, RLD, RLM, NPP, PMK, Taamil Manila Congress and UPPL.

