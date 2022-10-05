Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Forces Kill 4 Militants In Two Separate Encounters In J&K’s Shopian

Jammu And Kashmir: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ultras were killed in Drach Keegam area, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was eliminated in Moolu, the officials said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Kashmirs Pulwama
Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) Representative image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:11 pm

Four terrorists, including those involved in the killing of a policeman three days ago, were neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ultras were killed in Drach Keegam area, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was eliminated in Moolu, they said.

About the first encounter, a police spokesperson said security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding ultras fired indiscriminately and the police retaliated, leading to the encounter, the spokesperson said.

Three terrorists linked to JeM were killed and their bodies were recovered, he said.

He identified them as Zubair Maqbool Wani, a resident of Doompora Keegam, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray from Rajpora and Hanaan Bin Yaqoob alias Saqib from Kareemabad in Pulwama.

Of these, Magray and Saqib were involved in the murder of  Special Police Officer Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana area of Pulwama. A CRPF jawan was also injured in the attack on the joint search party that day.

The duo was also behind the killing of a labourer from West Bengal in Gadoora. Besides, Magray had shot at two migrant labourers in Ratnipora, the spokesperson said.

Related stories

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says She Is Under House Arrest While Amit Shah Is In Kashmir

Amit Shah Arrives In Srinagar, Will Address Rally In North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Dussehra In Kashmir: Ram And Ramayana Arrived In The Valley With The Dogras

In another encounter at Moolu, also in Shopian, a terrorist identified as Arif Rashid Wani, a resident of Shirmal, was killed.

Liked the three men killed in Drach, Wani was also a categorised terrorist, and he was linked to LeT, the spokesperson said.

Four AK series rifles, a pistol, eight AK magazines, four pistol magazines and other incriminating materials were recovered from both the encounter sites, he added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Terrorism Jaish-e-Mohammad Lashker-e-Taiba Police & Security Forces Encounters Shopian
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas