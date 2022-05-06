Friday, May 06, 2022
Security Forces Kill 3 Militants In J&K’s Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: The three militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district near famous health resort Pahalgam.

Security Forces Kill 3 Militants In J&K's Anantnag
Kashmir Encounter: Three HM militants killed by security forces.(File photo-Representational image) Representative Image-File

Updated: 06 May 2022 3:39 pm

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces

In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, the official said.

The ultras belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow.”(With PTI inputs)
 

