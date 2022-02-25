Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Second-Hand Markets In Adjoining States, Lack Of Parking Spaces Behind Delhi Vehicle Thefts: Police

The decrease in motor vehicle theft cases in 2020 can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Police says that lack of parking space reason behind vehicle thefts in Delhi

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:43 pm

Non-availability of parking spaces, casual attitude of owners towards anti-theft precautions and accessibility of second-hand markets in neighbouring states are among the major factors responsible for motor vehicle thefts in the capital, according to police. Delhi Police data showed that during the year 2021, a total of 36,177 motor vehicle theft cases were reported as against 33,128 in 2020.

The decrease in motor vehicle theft cases in 2020 can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. According to police, a majority of the vehicles stolen are two-wheelers since they easy to break while cars have more high-tech security systems that are difficult to crack. Among the stolen vehicles, 26,432 were two-wheelers, 6,441 cars and 3,304 others. A total of 4,431 stolen vehicles were recovered and 5,717 auto-lifters arrested in 2021 as against 3,922 vehicles recovered and 4,888 auto-lifters arrested in 2020, the data cited.

The police officials said non-availability of parking places in residential and commercial areas of the national capital is among major factors responsible for motor vehicle thefts. Among other factors, the police said, there is a casual attitude of owners towards anti-theft precautions and parking safety. Even lagging behind in full implementation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) that facilitates quick changeover to fake number plates is also an important factor contributing towards motor vehicle thefts, the police officials cited.

They said second-hand markets in other states and cities play a major role in sale and salvaging of stolen vehicles and their expensive parts. The senior police officials cited that these vehicles, stolen from Delhi, are found disposed of in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bangladesh. To check the rise in motor vehicle theft cases, the police started identifying the affected places and vulnerable time zones for proper deployment of staff in these areas.

"We also deployed barriers and nakas in affected and vulnerable areas to prevent motor vehicle thefts. Manufacturers were impressed upon for installing anti-theft devices at the factory and showroom stage," said the traffic police officials. The police said they have also kept computerized record of stolen vehicles, parking attendants are regularly sensitized, coordination with insurance agencies. To create awareness among public through educational literature on preventive measures and educational advertisements in newspapers and FM channels, police said.

With PTI Inputs

