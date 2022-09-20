Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
School Job Scam: Court Remands North Bengal University VC In CBI Custody Till September 26

Subires Bhattacharyya was arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with its Calcutta High Court-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The CBI alleged that he was involved in manipulation of scores of candidates. 

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:44 pm

A special court at Alipore here remanded former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman and incumbent vice-chancellor of North Bengal University Subires Bhattacharyya in CBI custody till September 26.

He was arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with its Calcutta High Court-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The CBI alleged that he was involved in manipulation of scores of candidates. 

The agency prayed before the special CBI court for the NBU VC's custody seeking to question him to find out more details about the irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and -aided schools.

Bhattacharyya's lawyer Tamal Mukherjee claimed before the court that he has always cooperated with the investigation, but was still arrested after being called to the agency's office for questioning.

Praying for his bail, Mukherjee further claimed that the allegations against Bhattacharyya are not true. Rejecting the bail prayer of Bhattacharya, the judge of the special CBI court at Alipore remanded him in CBI custody till September 26.

Bhattacharyya was the chairman of SSC from 2014 to 2018, when Partha Chatterjee was the state's education minister.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the alleged money trail involved in the recruitment scam, is at present in CBI custody in relation to the probe.

Bhattacharyya is serving as the vice-chancellor of NBU since February, 2018. 

(With PTI Inputs)

